Kylian Mbappe's wages revealed as PSG superstar prepares to bag staggering €100 million signing-on bonus after completing Real Madrid move - Reports

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is on the brink of joining Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer. He will bag a bumper signing-on bonus after putting pen to paper, reports Cuatro.

The 23-year-old revealed last night (as reported by Fabrizio Romano) that he has made a decision on his future. However, he has refused to make it official till next month before he joins the France national team for the UEFA Nations League.

Reports emerging from Spain suggest Mbappe has reached an agreement with the Whites. He could sign a five-year contract, bagging €100 million from just signing-on bonuses.

There seemed to have been concerns over image rights earlier on. Real Madrid were offering only 50% of the rights as compared to PSG's 100%. However, that's resolved now, as the Spanish champions have improved their offer by another 10%. The player will also take home €25 million in net wages per year.

Real Madrid will also reportedly maintain a tight lip about the deal till the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner himself confirms the same. Mbappe has been linked with the club for a while now, but the long-winding transfer saga finally appears to be coming to a conclusion.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017 for €180 million on an initial loan deal and has since established himself as one the world's best players. In 216 games, the French starlet has struck 168 goals and made 87 assists, winning 12 titles, for the Parisians.

Moving to Real Madrid could help Kylian Mbappe achieve his goals

Mbappe has already accomplished a lot in his relatively short career with club and country, both collectively and individually. However, there are two main prizes conspicuous by their absence in his trophy cabinet - the UEFA Champions League and the European Championship.

He has long expressed his desire to win the Champions League and also get his hands on the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, both of which have eluded him thus far.

Joining Real Madrid could bring him closer to achieving his goals. That's because of the club's immense success in Europe's premier club competition and the number of players who've won the Golden Ball while playing for them.

Mbappe has the talent to succeed at the Santiago Bernabeu and will have the teammates to offer him a platform to shine and further his game.

