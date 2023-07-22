Kylian Mbappe set to get stunning bonus and salary if he stays at PSG this season - Reports

PSG star Kylian Mbappe could be on his way out of the French capital this summer but is set to bag a preposterous sum if he stays put.

The 24-year-old has been left out of the Parisians squad for their pre-season tour of Japan, fueling exit reports. His contract expires in 2024 with the option to trigger a one-year extension, but je has told PSG that he doesn't intend to extend his stay beyond next summer.

Last year, it took them an enormous outlay to convince the star to remain after being strongly linked with Real Madrid. Mbappe signed a bumper three-year contract that promised him a €180 million signing-on bonus, a whopping salary of €630 million over three years and the power to have a say in transfer decisions.

However, just over a year since putting pen to paper, Mbappe's future has once again come under question. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also said that Mbappe is officially on sale now, with PSG ready to listen to offers for him from any club.

The World Cup winner is once again linked with Real Madrid, his long-time admirers, but could make a fortune by staying at PSG.

For starters, he could receive another €72 million in salary, more than any player in Europe, and his second installment of the signings bonus, which is €60 million. Moreover, Mbappe would also earn €90 million loyalty bonus, all of which amounts to over €200 million. That's according to France Bleu Paris journalist Romain Beddouk.

As of now, though, Mbappe is on the Parisians' transfer list and could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes. According to Sky Sports, the French champions reckon he has an agreement in place with Real Madrid.

In 2017, the Frenchman joined PSG on a staggering €180 million transfer and has since become a club legend. He's their all-time top-scorer with 212 goals in 260 appearances across competitions and has won 12 titles.

PSG star Mbappe should leave to pursue his Champions League dream

Kylian Mbappe has won every possible trophy in his realtively short career, but the Champions League crown has eluded him.

The 24-year-old has made no secret of his desire to lift the big ol' ears. The Parisians' repeated failure in the competition mean he should pursue his dream away from the French capital.

Also, what better club to contend for the Champions League medal than the kings of Champions League, Real Madrid? Los Blancos have admired Mbappe for long, and this could be the year when his transfer to the Spanish giants materialises.