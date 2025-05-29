Kylian Mbappe set to be offered different no. at Real Madrid, teenage star likely to inherit his No. 9 kit: Reports

According to AS, Real Madrid are set to offer Kylian Mbappe the No. 10 jersey following the departure of Luka Modric. The legendary midfielder departs the Spanish giants this summer after a storied spell, leaving his number vacant. Mbappe’s No. 9 jersey will be taken up by Brazilian striker Endrick.

Los Blancos see Mbappe taking up the No. 10 jersey as a move that better suits his image and marketability as a global brand. While the Frenchman performed brilliantly with the No. 9, he now looks set to take up the number he sports for the France national team at club level.

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign with Real Madrid following a long stint with Paris Saint-Germain. While the Frenchman couldn't help his club to La Liga or UEFA Champions League glory or victory over arch-rivals Barcelona, he claimed the Pichichhi award (31 goals in 34 games) and European Golden boot with 42 goals in 55 games across competitions.

If Endrick is given the No. 9, he will be the first Brazilian to sport the number at the club since Ronaldo Nazario in 2007.

When Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni backed him up amid criticism

Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid and France teammate Aurelien Tchouameni defended him earlier in the season following criticism about his form in front of goal.

In a discussion with the press before Los Blancos faced crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16, Tchouameni said (via ESPN):

"It's incredible talking about 'difficult days' for (Mbappé), Because he didn't score in two games? We know that if he scores a goal or two tomorrow, everyone will be saying 'he's an incredible player.' For us professionals, the most important thing is the next game. Kylian doesn't need advice, he's scored a lot of goals and he will score a lot of goals.

"Honestly Kylian wants to win and score goals every game, so there's no extra motivation, He wants to be at his best level all the time, there's no difference.”

Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni have played 5683 minutes across 78 games for Real Madrid and France, averaging 2.06 points per game while combining for two goals. The pair ended the recently concluded season without any major silverware, though.

