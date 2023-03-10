Kylian Mbappe doesn't speak with 4 PSG teammates, including Lionel Messi and Neymar - Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe doesn't talk with four teammates, including Lionel Messi and Neymar Apart from the South American duo, he also reportedly doesn't talk with compatriot Presnel Kimpembe and Italian Marco Verratti.

Mbappe and Kimpember are not friends, nor are they enemies. They have just never been close. As for Verratti, the report suggests that there's a factor of jealousy between Mbappe and the midfielder.

Verratti was the owner's favourite before Mbappe's arrival in 2017. Hence, losing that title hasn't gone down well with the Italian. Apart from the aforementioned duo, Mbappe reportedly doesn't talk with his attacking partners, Messi and Neymar. The former Barcelona duo are reportedly angry with the fact that despite their presence, Mbappe is the star of PSG.

Will Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe play together again for PSG?

PSG superstar Neymar has been ruled out of the rest of the campaign after sustaining an ankle injury. The Brazilian is set to undergo surgery on his ankle ligament and will miss three or four months of action.

There is a lot of cloud over the Brazilian's future at the club, as he has been linked with a move away. talkSPORT pundit Tim Vickery recently addressed claims that the Brazil captain might move to the Premier League. He said (via talkSPORT):

“There has been a lot of talk of him perhaps moving to the Premier League with Chelsea. Is anyone really going to pay big money for him with his injury record, especially in a league as physically intense as the Premier League. So I am a little bit worried about what the future holds for him.”

Messi is also in the final months of his contract, but is yet to extend his stay in the French capital. It remains uncertain whether the Argentine will stay put in Paris. Meanwhile, Mbappe is contracted till the end of the 2023-24 season and has an option to extend his deal for another year.

All things considered, fans might well have seen the superstar attacking trio sharing the same pitch for the last time.

