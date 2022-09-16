Kylian Mbappe wants PSG to sign Premier League star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe wants his club to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as Lionel Messi's replacement, according to Diario Gol.

Messi, who joined the Parisians last year on a free transfer from Barcelona, is into the final nine months of his contract with the club. PSG are keen to extend his term, with chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi wanting to offer him another two-year contract. However, the player is set to decide his future only after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Following a difficult first season, Messi has found his feet at the Parc des Princes this season, netting five goals and making eight assists from ten appearances in all competitions.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's future hasn't been secured, with reports suggesting he could leave the Parisians to join MLS side Inter Miami next year.

If that happens, Mbappe has figured out who the club must sign as a replacement; the Frenchman keen to have Kane on board. Mbappe thinks the Spurs ace could bring plenty of value and experience to the squad, and he would settle in well.

Kane's contract with Tottenham runs till 2024, so the north London outfit could negotiate a move next year on a cut-price deal instead of losing him on a free transfer 12 months later.

The 29-year-old is valued at a hefty £81 million, but PSG will hope to snap him up at a lower price.

Diario Gol has also reported that Al-Khelaifi hopes Spurs won't reject their bid like they did with Manchester City last year. City manager Pep Guardiola said that Tottenham rejected four bids for Kane.

PSG continue unbeaten start to season with another win

PSG came from behind to beat Maccabi Haifa 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

The prolific attacking triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were all on target for the Ligue 1 champions, who strengthened their grip atop Group H.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored for PSG Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all scored for PSG 🔥 https://t.co/YaofmNVEiG

It was their fifth victory in a row across competitions and ninth in ten games as Christophe Galtier's side appear in great shape right now.

