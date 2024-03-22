La Liga star keen on moving to Real Madrid despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United - Reports

Girona lett-back Miguel Gutierrez could reportedly return to his former club Real Madrid despite being targeted by Chelsea and Manchester United.

Gutierrez, 22, has been a key player for La Liga surprise package Girona this season, contributing a goal and six assists in 32 games - starting 31 - across competitions.

The full-back moved to Girona - who are third in the league with nine games to go - in 2022 but has a buyback clause worth €8 million. As per Jorge Picon of Relevo (via Madrid Universal), there's a 'strong' chance that Gutierrez could return to Los Blancos.

That's despite the fact that Real Madrid have two left-backs - Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia - and could have a third in the summer - as they are reportedly pursuing Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

The aforementioned report says that despite his impressive exploits with Girona, the player remains keen for a return to the Santiago Bernabeu. But there's a possibility that he could be bought and immediately loaned out to his current club, considering the potential available left-back options if Davies arrives.

It's pertinent to note that Gutierrez turned down moves to the Blues, Manchester United and Bayern Munich in the recently closed January transfer window.

What's next for Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea and Manchester United have had largely similar seasons, which is in stark contrast with Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino's Blues are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League after 27 games and next take on Burnley at home in the league on March 30. Despite their league travails, they have fared well in cup competitions.

Chelsea lost to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final in extra time but have reached the FA Cup semifinal - beating Championship leaders Leicester City 4-2 - to book a date with holders Manchester City next month.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have only fared slightly better. Erik ten Hag's side are sixth in the points table but nine points off fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand. Having crashed out early in the EFL Cup and bowed out of Europe, they have reached the FA Cup semifinals, where they play Coventry City. They next take on Brentford away in the league on March 30.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are eight points clear atop La Liga with nine games to go and have reached the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, where they play holders Manchester City next month. But before that, they face Athletic Bilbao at home in the league on March 31.