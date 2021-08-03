Lazio consider move for Chelsea star - Reports

Lazio are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi. The youngster fell down the pecking order at Chelsea last season after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January, and could therefore be interested in a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to Il Messaggero, new Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri is keen to reunite with Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in Italy. The Italian manager is believed to be a huge fan of the 20-year-old, and believes Hudson-Odoi could be a potential replacement for Joaquin Correa, who has been linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Since making his debut for Chelsea as a 17-year-old during the 2017-18 campaign, Callum Hudson-Odoi has developed into one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea youth product's versatility, pace, dribbling and passing ability make him a massive asset for the club. Hudson-Odoi became a regular in Chelsea's starting XI under Frank Lampard during the 2019-20 campaign.

The arrivals of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, though, saw Callum Hudson-Odoi fall down the pecking order at Chelsea last season. The youngster, to his credit, fought his way into the starting line-up during the first half of the season.

Hudson-Odoi found himself on the bench once again after the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January. He made 37 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions last season, scoring five goals.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea in the past, but has often opted to stay with the Premier League giants and continue his development.

The chance to reunite with Maurizio Sarri at Lazio could prove to be an enticing one for the England international, though.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi has emerged as an idea for Lazio and the Blues could be open to a loan deal, claims today's Il Messaggero.https://t.co/rIPIa6Kgfk — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) August 3, 2021

Chelsea could sanction the sale of Callum Hudson-Odoi to raise the capital required to fund a move for Romelu Lukaku

Manchester City vs Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Chelsea have already parted ways with Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud this summer. The Blues could be open to the prospect of selling Callum Hudson-Odoi in order to raise the funds required to sign Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku.

Lazio have lined up Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi as an alternative to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic.



Chelsea would be willing to send the 20-year-old Englishman away on loan, making a deal much more accessible for the Biancocelesti.



[@ApolloHeyes via @The_Laziali] pic.twitter.com/kiZSis3xpg — Jerry Mancini (@jmancini8) August 3, 2021

Chelsea are likely to demand a fee in the region of £50 million for the youngster, which could prove to be a key deterrent for Lazio, given the Italian club's precarious financial situation.

You may also like: Ranking the 5 best managers in the Premier League right now.

Edited by Bhargav