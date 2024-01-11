League 1 side interested in signing Liverpool star on loan - Reports

League 1 side Wigan Athletic are reportedly looking to sign Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan.

Chambers, 19, has made four appearances - all this season - for the first team, starting twice. It's pertinent to note that the Reds are thin at the position after injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimkas.

Robertson hasn't played the last 20 games across competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side since dislocating his shoulder for Scotland in October while on international duty. Tsimkas, meanwhile, broke his collarbone in the 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Arsenal in December.

With both players expected to be back in action this month (as per This is Anfield), the Reds could allow Chambers to depart on loan. The Anfield Talk has reported interest from Wigan on a loan deal for the player.

Expand Tweet

The Reds have been hit hard by the injury bug, with as many as 10 first-team players missing the EFL Cup semifinal first leg game at home to Fulham on Wednesday (January 10) due to injury or AFCON duty.

Nevertheless, Klopp's side recovered from Willian's 19th-minute opener to take a 2-1 aggregate lead, thanks to Curtis Jones (68') and Cody Gakpo (71') scoring within three second-half minutes.

"He does absolutely everything right" - Liverpool boss hails supersub Darwin Nunez

Reds striker Darwin Nunez (right)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed the impact of supersub Darwin Nunez in the EFL Cup win at home to Fulham in midweek.

The Uruguayan striker was a livewire in attack, setting up a goal. He spurned a few goalscoring opportunities as the Reds sought to take a more comfortable aggregate lead for the second leg away from home.

Nevertheless, Klopp is pleased with his outing, especially the striker's reaction on being brought on.

"I don’t know how to explain the Darwin situation," said Klopp (as per BBC). I'm so happy about Darwin's reaction and how he takes it but you cannot be more unlucky in these finishing situations. That's not possible.

"He does absolutely everything right, yet the ball does not go in. And then he still sets up the other goal. I think that is really special."

Liverpool are next in action at Bournemouth on January 21 in the Premier League. They're atop the standings after 20 games, three clear of second-placed Aston Villa.