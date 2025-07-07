Leeds consider launching move to trigger release clause of 28-year-old star linked with Manchester United: Reports

Leeds United are reportedly contemplating a move for Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, a Manchester United target. The 28-year-old has been a steady performer for the Serie A side.

Since arriving from Standard Liege in the summer of 2020, Milinkovic-Savic has registered 52 clean sheets across competitions in 158 outings for Torino. That includes 10 clean sheets in 37 games last season in Serie A, where his side finished 11th.

With his contract with Torino getting over next summer, the goalkeeper has attracted interest from the Premier League, especially newly promoted Leeds and the Red Devils, as per journalist Ciro Venerato (via GOAL). The report also mentions interest from Torino's domestic rivals, Napoli.

The Serbia international's release clause is €19 million for foreign clubs and drops by €2 million for Serie A sides. It's pertinent to note that Milinkovic-Savic was in United's books as a youngster but never played for the first team.

It's also being said that Daniel Farke's Leeds are ahead in the race for his services, as United are reportedly considering other options like Botafogo's John, as they seek a replacement for the error-prone Andre Onana.

Manchester United sign left-back Diego Leon

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have snapped up promising 18-year-old left-back Diego Leon from Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno. Impressing since his first-team debut a few months ago, the teenager has now landed at Old Trafford, as reported by the BBC.

Diego Gavilan, the first Paraguayan player to play in the Premier League, told BBC Sport about the young left-back:

"Things have happened very quickly for him. But at 17, there's still plenty for Leon to learn, improve, and refine. It's going to be a massive change for him, moving to a different country, a different continent.

"Going from a country he's used to, with its own ways of life, language and culture, to adapting to the English way of thinking about football. A lot of things, right? But I believe United know what they're getting and will give him time to settle in."

Leon isn't expected to become an immediate first-team regular at United, though, having scored four times in 33 games across competitions for Cerro's first team.

