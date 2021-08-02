Ligue 1 side sets asking price for Barcelona and Liverpool target -  Reports

Ligue 1 champions Lille OSC have put a €35 million asking price on star midfielder Renato Sanches, who has been a target of both Barcelona and Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet AS (via Football Espana).

Barcelona and Liverpool, along with Arsenal, have been linked with a move for Renato Sanches this summer as the trio look to bolster their midfield ahead of the new season.

Sanches played a key role in Lille's surprise Ligue 1 triumph last season, as star-studded Paris Saint-Germain got pipped by just a solitary point. Despite the Portuguese international's exploits, Lille are ready to sell their prized asset but for no less than €35 million. The 23-year-old midfielder also had a decent Euro 2020 campaign with Portugal.

Renato Sanches held his own against some of the best midfielders in the world at #EURO2020



Never write a young player off, even if they pass to the advertising boards. 📈 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 27, 2021

Sanches did not feature for Lille in their 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophee des Champions. However, that had nothing to do with interest from Barcelona or Liverpool.

The 23-year-old midfielder is currently suffering from a muscular problem, keeping him out of the squad for the Super Cup final.

Liverpool and Barcelona are on the lookout for a midfielder

Liverpool and Barcelona are both in the market for a midfielder, and surprisingly both clubs are in that situation because of Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool are in dire need of finding a replacement for Wijnaldum, who left Anfield to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. The Dutchman was a key player under Jurgen Klopp at Merseyside. However, the Reds have so far failed to bring in any replacements for Wijnaldum. Liverpool have also been linked with the likes of Florian Neuhaus, Saul Niguez and Youri Tielemans.

Barcelona, meanwhile, were close to signing Wijnaldum on a free transfer from Liverpool. However, PSG came in at the last moment with a better financial package and took Wijnaldum out of Barcelona's grasp.

Barcelona are also in need of a central midfielder. However, due to their bleak financial situation, the Blaugrana may only manage to sign Renato Sanches on an initial loan deal. The club are also looking to sell some of their fringe players to balance their books, which means the likes of Miralem Pjanic and former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho could depart Camp Nou this summer.

Liverpool have been informed that Lille would want €35m for Renato Sanches this summer. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the 23-year-old midfielder [L'Equipe via Sport Witness] pic.twitter.com/srsr0MeNsj — Anfield Agenda (@AnfieldAgenda) August 1, 2021

