Lionel Messi makes it clear to Inter Miami that he does not want ex-teammate at club amid transfer rumors: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi has made it clear to Inter Miami that he doesn't want his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Sergio Ramos at Inter Miami.

The aforementioned report also says that apart from Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have also vetoed the idea of signing the ex-Spain and Real Madrid captain.

Messi, Busquets and Alba have joined the MLS club as free agents this summer. It's worth noting that they shared a tense rivalry with Real Madrid during their stint as Barcelona players. Ramos was Los Blancos captain and one of the main protagonists for the better part of the last 15 years.

The report also adds that while Messi and Ramos were teammates at PSG, they never resolved their issues, and Ramos was closer to the European clan led by Kylian Mbappe.

The Spaniard's contract was not renewed by the Parisians after it expired on June 30. Luis Enrique taking charge could have played a big role in the decision, as the former Spain coach shared a frosty relationship with Ramos and also excluded him from the national team.

Ramos is looking for a club, and joining Lionel Messi and Co. at Inter Miami is being touted as a possibility, but that might not be happening, as per El Nacional.

Inter Miami star names Lionel Messi as coolest person

Rob Taylor is Lionel Messi's teammate at the MLS club Inter Miami. When the Argentina captain made his debut for Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, stars like LeBron James, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian were in attendance.

Despite rubbing shoulders with the megastars and getting to know them, Taylor says that Messi remains the number 1 on his list of coolest persons. The Inter Miami star told Sky Sports:

“Leo is the coolest. There's some celebrities watching, but Messi is the No.1.”

Messi has taken the US football scene by storm since making his debut for Inter Miami. The Argentina captain has scored three goals and provided one assist in two games, despite not playing 90 minutes in either.

Fans are excited to see how he fares when Inter Miami play Orlando City in their Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday (August 2).