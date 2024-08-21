Lionel Messi's Inter Miami dealt blow as transfer target closing in on move to Serie A club - Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have reportedly received a blow as midfielder Sergi Roberto - who left Barcelona at the end lof the season - is headed to Como. The 32-year-old was at the Camp Nou for more than a decade.

In 373 games across competitions, Roberto contributed 19 goals and 43 assists since making his first-team debut in the 2010-11 season. However, his game time reduced in what turned out to be his final season in 2023-24: three goals and as many assists in 24 games.

Although there were talks that he could stay on at the Camp Nou beyond this summer, Roberto eventually announced his departure from the club. Widely linked with a move to the Herons and reunite with his former teammate Messi, Roberto is instead headed to join Cesc Fabregas' Como, as reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted (as per Inter Miami News):

Trending

“Cesc Fabregas, confident to get green light this week for three signings at final stages for Como. Sergi Roberto, free agent. Nico Páz from Real Madrid. Máximo Perrone from Man City. Here we go, soon.”

Interestingly, another Herons target - Raphael Varane - headed to Como, and it seems Roberto is treading down the same path - joining Fabregas' newly promtoted Serie A side.

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi left out of Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been left out by manager Lionel Scaloni from his squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September. That's because La Pulga has been out of action for over a month due to injury.

Messi injured his ankle midway through the second half of La Albiceleste's 1-0 extra-time win over Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final in Miami last month. However, the team triumphed - thanks to a Lautaro Martinez winner - to become the first 16-time Copa champions.

It marked Messi's record 45th title with club and country, one clear of his former Barcelona teammate Dani Alvez. However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has missed the last six games across competitions for Inter Miami, as he hasn't recovered fully from the injury.

As a result, he has been excluded from Argentina's squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Chile and Colombia next month.

Expand Tweet

Messi is expected to feature in the MLS game with Chicago Fire on August 31, with the Herons five points clear at the top of the Eastern Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback