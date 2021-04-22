Lionel Messi could stay at Barcelona for 2 more seasons: Reports

Barcelona were worried about the future of Lionel Messi, but it now looks increasingly likely that the Argentinean could stay at the Camp Nou beyond the summer.

According to reports, the Barcelona captain is warming up to the idea of staying at the club for two more years. Lionel Messi’s current contract expires at the end of this season, and the Argentinean was expected to leave Camp Nou in the summer.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has had a tremendous career with the Blaugrana, single-handedly transforming the fortunes of the club since his debut more than a decade ago.

Lionel Messi has arguably been one of the best players in the game for years and continues to be a pivotal part of the Barcelona team at the moment. However, the Argentinean was close to leaving the club last summer, and until a few weeks ago, he looked set to end his stint at Barcelona.

Even though very few clubs in the world can afford to pay Lionel Messi's exorbitant salary, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain were linked with the player this summer.

Lionel Messi was widely expected to team up with Pep Guardiola before the start of next season, but all those plans might be on hold for the moment. The appointment of Joan Laporta as the new Barcelona president and the club’s tremendous form in 2021 might have helped convince the Argentinean to reconsider his stance. The Copa Del Rey triumph has certainly played its part too.

Lionel Messi is considering to stay at Barcelona for two more years. [@askomartin] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 21, 2021

Barcelona won 4-0 against Athletic Bilbao, with Lionel Messi scoring an impressive brace to make it 31 goals from 40 games this season. The win was also a great way for the Blaugrana to bounce back from their El Clasico defeat a week ago.

Lionel Messi has been in outstanding form since the turn of the year and continues to be a key player for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi could inspire Barcelona to La Liga title

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Barcelona are third in the La Liga table, five points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, albeit with a game in hand.

The Blaugrana face Getafe on Thursday, knowing well that a win would pile pressure on the league leaders. With Lionel Messi finding the back of the net 23 times in the league this season, Barcelona are well and truly in the race for the La Liga title .

Lionel Messi has now scored 30+ goals in THIRTEEN consecutive seasons 🐐 pic.twitter.com/6qrcoU9e4e — Goal (@goal) April 17, 2021

News of Lionel Messi’s desire to extend his stay might just be the shot in the arm Barcelona may have needed before their unlikely title charge.