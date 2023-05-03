Lionel Messi in talks over transfer involving most lucrative salary in football history that could eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr deal - Reports

The Saudi Arabian government is reportedly preparing a deal to bring Lionel Messi to the country and reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine is in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Messi will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old was reportedly handed a two-week suspension after an 'unauthorised' trip to Saudi Arabia. All things considered, Messi looks set to look for a new club in the summer.

Former Manchester City director Garry Crook was recently recruited by the Saudi Arabian government and is expected to be involved in a potential deal for Messi. The Middle Eastern country are reportedly willing to offer Messi a record yearly salary of $400 million (£320 million). The amount will be much more than what Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly earning at Al-Nassr (£156 million per year).

Al-Nassr's city rivals Al-Hilal, the defending Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League champions, are expected to be the club leading the race for Messi.

The Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry dazzled European football for the better part of the century. If their rivalry reignites in Asia, fans would have a fabulous spectacle on their hands.

Cristiano Ronaldo topped Lionel Messi in Forbes list

Cristiano Ronaldo was named the highest earning athlete in the world by Forbes. The Portuguese earned a massive amount of £109 million last year. The deal is inclusive of his salary, brand earnings, sponsorship payments and prize money.

Lionel Messi is second on the list. Despite his triumph with Argentine at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the 35-year-old fell narrowly short. He earned an eye-watering amount of £104 million last year, though.

Messi's Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe, who reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup final with France, is third on the list. The Frenchman earned a staggering £96 million last year.

