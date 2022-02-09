Lionel Messi viewed as 'culprit' as Kylian Mbappe edges closer to PSG exit - Reports

PSG star Lionel Messi has been viewed as the 'culprit' for Kylian Mbappe wanting to leave the club for Real Madrid.

According to Spanish news outlet El Nacional, the Argentine, who joined from Barcelona in a shock transfer last summer, is taking Mbappe's limelight away, something the Frenchman isn't happy with.

Mbappe arrived at PSG in 2017 with Neymar, and was content to lead the side with the Brazilian. But now, with Messi joining the pair in the French capital, the 23-year-old feels his chances of standing out have been diminished, although he has been on a fine run of form this season.

In 30 games so far, Mbappe has struck 20 goals and made 16 assists, recently racking up his 300th goal contribution for club and country.

Outrageous output at the age of 23. Kylian Mbappé has now been directly involved in THREE-HUNDRED first-team goals for club & country:◎ 314 games◉ 203 goals◉ 97 assistsOutrageous output at the age of 23. https://t.co/dwVirs5Y1Z

Meanwhile, Messi, who has struggled to adapt to his new surroundings, has only seven goals in 19 games.

Nevertheless, the France international isn't happy with sharing the spotlight with the the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Messi's arrival has been perceived as the reason why Mbappe wants to exit the Parc des Princes.

PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe is the latest player wanting to move away from Lionel Messi

The report further stated that PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe could be the latest in a long list of players to leave after struggling to get along with Lionel Messi.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is among the top names, but the Swede lasted just one season at Barcelona after arriving from Inter Milan in 2009. Back then, Pep Guardiola preferred to play Messi in a central role, with a former marketing director of the club admitting that the two players didn't get along together.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.Barcelona.La Liga.It was fun while it lasted.🍿 https://t.co/06R6rlyRoq

David Villa, who had a successful three-year spell at the club, which included a Champions League title in 2011, also reportedly had problems with Messi. However, both players later denied any rift.

Then there's Alexis Sanchez, who Arsene Wenger once said also suffered because of Messi's presence. The Chilean struck 47 goals and made 37 assists in 141 games for Barcelona despite playing regularly, but left after just three years to join Arsenal.

Antoine Griezmann is another top player who has struggled at Barcelona before returning to Atletico Madrid barely two years after his staggering €120 million switch. Finally, there's Mauro Icardi, who has had a fractious relationship with Messi, so much so that his chances of playing for Argentina have also been dealt a blow.

Although Messi and Icardi currently share a dressing room at PSG, they reportedly do not get along, with reports of the former wanting Icardi sold cropping up last year.

