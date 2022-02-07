Liverpool approach 22-year-old Barcelona star who is yet to pen contract extension at Camp Nou - Reports

According to Catalan newspaper Sport (via TalkSport), Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. The centre-back's contract with the Blaugrana runs out in 2023, and he has reportedly rejected a new contract offer. The Reds are looking to join a list of suitors for the defender.

Araujo joined Barcelona in 2018 from Uruguayan club Boston River. He spent some time with the Blaugrana's reserve team before making his first-team debut in 2019. Since then, he been a regular in the Blaugrana defence alongside Gerard Pique.

He has made 64 senior appearances for the club across competitions, contributing five goals and an assist.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT | QUICK STAT



Ronald Araújo has just scored his third league goal this season – incredibly, Memphis Depay (8) is the only Barcelona player to score more LaLiga goals than Araújo in 2021/22.



Barça take a commanding lead at Camp Nou!



Araujo was reportedly offered a new contract by the club, but he wants better wages. With Barcelona's much-publicised financial struggles, that seems like an impossibility at this time. So they could look to sell Araujo in the summer to cash in on the player.

Liverpool are interested in the Uruguayan, but could face competition from Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich for his signature.

Liverpool beat Cardiff City to reach FA Cup fifth round

The Reds beat Championship side Cardiff City 3-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. Diogo Jota opened the scoring before new signing Luis Diaz set up Takumi Minamino for the second goal.

A major boost for Liverpool, though, was the goal from Harvey Elliot. The youngster suffered a horrific injury in September against Leeds United in the Premier League. However, he made a goalscoring return to action on Sunday.

Liverpool FC @LFC Returning to the side in style Returning to the side in style 👏💎 https://t.co/BYy0XCytau

Rubin Colwill scored a consolation goal for Cardiff in the 80th minute, but it was too little too late. The Reds will now face fellow Premier League side Norwich City in the fifth round of the competition in March.

Klopp's men have also reached the final of the EFL Cup, where they will face Chelsea on February 27. In the Champions League, they face Inter Milan in the first leg of the Round of 16 on February `6 in San Siro.

Before that, the Reds welcome Leicester City to Anfield on Thursday in the Premier League. Leicester won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December, courtesy an Ademola Lookman goal.

