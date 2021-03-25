Liverpool to bring back former star - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing back Atletico Madrid superstar Luis Suarez to the club. With the Reds being in the market for a back-up striker, manager Jurgen Klopp sees Suarez as the perfect addition to his squad.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are ready to begin negotiations with Atletico Madrid to secure Luis Suarez's signing in the summer.

The Uruguayan has been targeted by Jurgen Klopp, as the German coach looks to add another goal-scorer to his side. The forward has an option in his current contract that would allow him to leave Atletico Madrid in the summer.

The report also states that Liverpool are bracing themselves for the departure of one of their forwards in the summer, so Luis Suarez is being seen as a cheap and effective replacement.

Suarez joined Liverpool in 2011 and went on to become a roaring success at the club, scoring 82 goals in 132 appearances. The Uruguayan then joined Barcelona in 2014, becoming one of the club's greatest ever players, winning the La Liga four times and the UEFA Champions League once during his stint there.

(🔴) NEW:



Liverpool are preparing an offer to bring Luis Suarez back to Anfield. Jürgen Klopp wants to sign an experienced goalscorer in the summer. The Uruguayan has a clause in his contract with Atletico which allows him to leave for free this summer if he wishes. [Fichajes] pic.twitter.com/Q8gAw12ar8 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 24, 2021

The 34-year old was forced out of the club this summer and joined Atletico Madrid, where he is having an incredible season.

Suarez is the top scorer for Diego Simeone's side, with 23 goals in 28 games across all competitions, and is looking to lead Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title.

Liverpool would benefit from a player like Suarez

Luis Suarez has been in great form for Atletico Madrid this season.

Advertisement

Liverpool have had a tumultuous campaign so far, as the Reds are seventh in the Premier League table, five points off the top four.

Jurgen Klopp's side have had their injury worries this season, to say the least. But the German coach will also be concerned with his forwards' lack of consistency in front of goal.

Apart from Mohamed Salah, who has also struggled with form this season, both Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have not been reliable goal-scorers for Liverpool this season. Moreover, the absence of Diogo Jota, through injury, has also added to Liverpool's woes.

Adding Luis Suarez to their ranks would give Liverpool a reliable goal-scoring option, who would not need to adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League. Even at his age, the Uruguayan has shown that he can be a viable option up front and would provide the Reds with a different option going forward.

Luis Suarez has now scored 500 career goals 📈 pic.twitter.com/csDr5JQ1ZM — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 21, 2021