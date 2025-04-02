Liverpool and Chelsea told to pay £100 million to sign key targets from PL side - Reports 

Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly been asked by Brighton & Hove Albion to pay £100 million each for Joao Pedro and Carlos Baleba, respectively. Both players are highly sought-after targets.

Striker Pedro, 23, has eight goals and seven assists in 26 games across competitions this season. All eight goals and six assists have come in 23 outings in the Premier League, where Brighton are seventh after 29 games, two points behind the fourth-placed Blues (49).

Meanwhile, defensive midfielder Baleba, 21, has contributed three goals and two assists in 31 games across competitions this season, including two goals and an assist in 25 league games.

Both players are under contract till 2028, so Brighton have the upper hand in any potential negotiations. Nevertheless, as per talkSPORT, Premier League leaders Liverpool are eyeing Pedro, who's also the subject of interest of Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Baleba is in the Blues' radar, having also signed Moises Caicedo last season.

Both Chelsea and the Reds have fared decently this season, especially the Reds, who lead the Premier League by nine points with a game in hand.

What's next for Chelsea and Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Chelsea haven't been in action since the international break, having lost 1-0 at Arsenal in the Premier League last month. They take on Tottenham Hotspur at home on Thursday (April 3) in the league.

After visiting Brentford in the league three days later, Enzo Maresca's men journey to Legia Warsaw for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final on April 10.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were last in action in the EFL Cup final just before the international break, losing 2-1 to Newcastle United, having already been knocked out of the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Arne Slot's side next take on Everton at home on Tuesday (April 2) as they resume their quest for a first Premier League title in five years to end Manchester City's four-year stranglehold. Four days later, they travel to Fulham.

