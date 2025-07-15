Liverpool would have considered 24-year-old star as ‘realistic candidate’ for transfer if he didn't play for Chelsea: Reports

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson might reportedly have been on Liverpool's radar had he not played for the Blues. The Reds are on the lookout for options up front this summer.

Since arriving from Villarreal in the summer of 2023, the 24-year-old has struck 30 times and provided 12 assists in 81 games across competitions. He bagged 13 strikes and six assists in 37 outings across competitions in the recently concluded 2024-25 campaign. That includes an assist in three games in the Blues' triumphant FIFA Club World Cup campaign.

As per The Athletic, David Ornstein said about the Reds' prospective options up front:

"Earlier in the window, targets to improve a team at Liverpool’s level will have included the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Joao Pedro, while Nicolas Jackson is also a player Hughes liked when he was with Bournemouth."

He added that Jackson might have been an option, with the Blues signing Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, but a deal would be complicated at the moment:

"If the Senegal international was not a Chelsea player he might be a more realistic candidate, given the Club World Cup winners have signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap to operate up front. Isak and Ekitike remain prominent in their thinking, but various factors would need to align for such interest to develop."

Jackson's only goal contribution at the recent edition of the Club World Cup came in the 2-0 win over LAFC in the Blues' campaign opener. He was an unused substitute in the quarter-final win over Palmeiras and the final win over reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Recap of Chelsea and Liverpool's 2024-25 seasons

Liverpool won the Premier League last season.

Liverpool and Chelsea have had successful campaigns last season. While the Reds reigned supreme in the Premier League, ending Manchester City's four-year stranglehold, the Blues enjoyed success in the continent.

Enzo Maresca's side, with a late flourish, finished fourth in the league to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Of course, they won the UEFA Europa Conference League, becoming the first team to win European club football's three major competitions.

The Blues capped off their extended season with a 3-0 upset of red-hot PSG in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. Luis Enrique's men won the rare quarduple in 2024-25, including their maiden UEFA Champions League title.

