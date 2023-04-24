Liverpool ‘cooking up new offer’ to sign 25-year-old Barcelona star - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly kept alive their interest in Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong. According to Spanish outlet Nacional (via Football 365), the Reds had their €80 million bid for the 25-year-old Dutch midfielder rebuffed during the winter transfer window, just like Manchester United's unsuccessful offer.

Undeterred by the setback, Liverpool are said to be gearing up for yet another attempt to lure De Jong to Anfield. The Netherlands international is reportedly Jurgen Klopp's top midfield target, and it's clear that the German isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet.

The Merseyside club are believed to be preparing a fresh offer in the upcoming summer transfer window, trusting that Barcelona would be more amenable to negotiations this time.

However, their pursuit of De Jong is not going to be straight-forward. With no Champions League football to offer, enticing the in-demand midfielder to swap the iconic Camp Nou for Anfield could to be a monumental task. De Jong, for his part, appears to be quite content at Barca, further complicating the Reds' pursuit of the talented playmaker.

As the transfer saga unfolds, it's clear that the battle for De Jong's signature is far from over, with Manchester United likely still in contention. Despite the challenges, the buzz around Liverpool's midfield reinforcements continues to grow louder.

Roberto Firmino set for Barcelona switch as Liverpool's summer exodus begins

Liverpool's long-serving forward Roberto Firmino is reportedly set to embark on a new adventure, agreeing to join Spanish giants Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer.

With the 31-year-old's contract expiring at the end of the season, Klopp has confirmed that Firmino will part ways with the Merseysiders after eight eventful seasons.

MailOnline reports that Firmino has reached an agreement with Barcelona, paving the way for the Brazilian to make a high-profile move to the Camp Nou as a free agent in the summer.

The La Liga leaders were on the hunt for a forward during the January transfer window, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on their radar. However, a move for the Gabonese striker fell through due to La Liga's player registration rules.

Apart from Firmino's arrival, Barca are also said to be in talks to bring Argentine legend Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou. Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer, fueling speculation about his potential return to his old stomping ground.

