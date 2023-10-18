Liverpool dealt massive injury blow as star man set to be out for up to 10 weeks after picking up injury on international duty - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to be without right-back Andy Robertson for up to 10 weeks after the 29-year-old injured his shoulder on international duty last week.

In a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday (October 12) in Spain, Robertson seemingly dislocated his shoulder following a nasty fall, where he landed under La Roja goalkeeper Unai Simon.

David Maddock of Mirror (via CentreGoals) has reported that Robertson could miss up to 10 weeks of action, potentially ruling him out for the year. That rules him out of the last two qualifiers next month for Scotland, who lost 2-0 in Spain.

Nevertheless, the Scots booked their place in the Germany finals after Spain won 1-0 at Norway on Monday.

Robertson has been a key player for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp as well, playing every minute of all eight league games this season, scoring once. He didn't come off the bench in their opening two UEFA Europa League outings and was not in the squad for the EFL Cup opener.

What did Scotland manager say about Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson's injury?

Andy Robertson is a key player for club and country

In the aftermath of right-back Andy Robertson's injury in the Spain game last week, Scotland boss Steve Clarke seemed unsure about the defender's availability for the next two qualifiers.

On Friday, Robertson left the Scotland camp and returned to Anfield, where the extent of his injury will be assessed and a return timeline determined. Clarke said (as per Liverpool Echo):

"As always with injured players, we send them back to their club; Andy's gone back to Liverpool. Liverpool will deal with his injury. Obviously, it's a shoulder issue, and Liverpool will deal with it.

"If he's fit for next month, it's great. If he's not fit for next month, then, hopefully, he'll be fit as soon as possible for his club."

As per CentreGoals, Robertson's potential return timeline rules him out of Scotland's last two European qualifiers against Georgia and Norway next month. He's also unlikely to be available for the Reds' Premier League clash with Manchester City on November 25.