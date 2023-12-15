Liverpool drop interest in PL star linked with move to Chelsea and Arsenal - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly dropped out of the race to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. The 28-year-old Portuguese midfielder has been impressive in the Premier League over the last 18 months and has attracted the interest of several clubs.

TEAMtalk has now reported that the Fulham player is no longer being chased by Liverpool, making Chelsea and Arsenal the primary suitors for his signature. Bayern Munich had previously been linked with the player and could still make a move for him in January.

Palhinha joined Fulham from Sporting CP in the summer of 2022 for a reported £20 million. Since then, he has made 55 appearances for the Cottagers, registering one goal and six assists. As a defensive midfielder, his skill has been primarily showcased in his ability to break attacks, make transitions and orchestrate the tempo of play.

Bayern Munich were reportedly close to signing the player in the summer for £60 million. However, on the final day of the transfer window, the move broke down, and the player remained at Craven Cottage.

How would Palhinha fit in at Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea?

Liverpool lost a big chunk of their midfield with players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner leaving. Despite making new signings, the Reds were left short-handed in defensive midfield.

Endo has proven to be a decent squad player but Jurgen Klopp's men still need a world-class starting defensive midfielder if they want to maintain their position atop the tandings. Signing Palhinha could be a masterstroke for the Anfield outfit, given their current setup.

As for Chelsea, the Blues are scattered with several new signings learning their ways at the club. They have the likes of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, who are natural defensive midfielders. Hence, signing another player in Palhinha would make little sense, especially when they need reinforcements in other areas.

Arsenal, meanwhile, signed Declan Rice to play as the deepest midfielder this summer. He has done brilliantly, but one of his two primary midfield partners, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, is yet to prove his worth at the club.

It means Arsenal could upgrade their midfield by bringing in Palhinha and moving Rice further up the field. They could also play a two-man pivot with the Portuguese man and Rice playing that role and Odegaard up front.