Liverpool eye move for €11.6 million-rated midfielder dubbed the new Xabi Alonso - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for €11.6 million-rated Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, who has been labelled the new Xabi Alonso. This comes after the 18-year-old's impressive season with Schalke in the 2. Bundesliga, where he played 17 games and scored three goals.

The Bundesliga has ranked Ouedraogo highly, discussing similarities between the youngster and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. Notably, Alonso played for Bayern Munich, and his exploits have not been forgotten. The Bundesliga website noted (via Liverpool.com):

“While he may not quite possess the passing range of Bayer Leverkusen head coach Alonso, Schalke’s starlet likes to drop deep and build attacks from there.

"However, he is at his best when using his explosive pace and power to break the lines, like Essien did at his peak, and his goalscoring record suggests he could add goals to his game as well.”

With many clubs pursuing the youngster due to his future potential, Liverpool also happen to be contemplating a move for him.

The 18-year-old midfielder is valued at €11.6 million, making him a fairly affordable option for the Merseyside giants. The chances of playing in the UEFA Champions League will also likely appeal to Ouedraogo if the Reds make a move.

However, there are no certainties that he will enter the starting lineup, with the report claiming that the 18-year-old wouldn't mind a return to Germany on loan. The Reds will be concerned about the interest from German giants Bayern Munich, who may be more inclined to let him return to Schalke on loan.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo discusses Jurgen Klopp impact at club

If Ouedraogo joins up with the Reds at Anfield, it won't be under German tactician Jurgen Klopp, who was famous for his man management. The 18-year-old would be starting life on Merseyside under Dutch manager Arne Slot.

It has been a massive change for the playing staff at Liverpool, all of whom are sad to see Klopp leave after nine years at the helm. Cody Gakpo spoke about the manager's impact, telling De Telegraaf (via Liverpool.com):

“If you look at the impact he has had on the club, the fans, the players, many of whom have experienced him for much longer than I have these one and a half years: that has been very valuable to everyone.

"The most important thing I learned from him? That you don’t have to prove anything to anyone but yourself..."

Klopp will take some time off after managing at the highest level of European football, but his future plans are uncertain as of now.