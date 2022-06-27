Liverpool eye surprise swoop for 26-year-old Chelsea attacker- Reports

Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for Chelsea striker Timo Werner. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp believes he can get the best out of his compatriot, and his team's style of play would be better suited to the 26-year-old's.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are interested in Werner but are yet to begin talks with the Blues over a move for the former RB Leipzig striker.

Football Insider @footyinsider247 𝙄𝘾𝙔𝙈𝙄!



- Liverpool have an interest in Chelsea star Timo Werner, we are told. ✍️



- Striker targets being assessed amid fears Salah will quit next yr.



- Liverpool believe Werner would be far more effective in Klopp's system.



footballinsider247.com/live-transfers/



#LFC #CFC 𝙄𝘾𝙔𝙈𝙄!- Liverpool have an interest in Chelsea star Timo Werner, we are told. ✍️- Striker targets being assessed amid fears Salah will quit next yr.- Liverpool believe Werner would be far more effective in Klopp's system. 🚨 𝙄𝘾𝙔𝙈𝙄! 🚨- Liverpool have an interest in Chelsea star Timo Werner, we are told. ✍️- Striker targets being assessed amid fears Salah will quit next yr. ❌- Liverpool believe Werner would be far more effective in Klopp's system. ⬇️footballinsider247.com/live-transfers/#LFC #CFC https://t.co/LViEEByBMp

The Reds have parted ways with Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Sadio Mane this summer. Mohamed Salah has just a year left on his contract, which has raised questions over his future at Anfield.

Klopp signed Luis Diaz in January and brought in Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez this summer. The Reds could sign another top-quality forward to prepare for Salah's potential departure.

The Premier League giants were heavily linked with Werner before his move to Chelsea. The German evolved into one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga during his time with Leipzig, scoring 78 goals in 127 games across competitions.

He joined Chelsea in a deal worth £47.5 million in 2020. Werner has struggled to live up to his price tag at Stamford Bridge, though, bagging 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 appearances across competitions.

The striker has been unable to adapt to Tuchel's system and the speed and physicality of the Premier League. Werner has been linked with a return to the Bundesliga (per SI), but the Reds have now emerged as a destination. Klopp believes his team's fast-paced, attacking style of play could suit the 26-year-old, who's renowned for his speed and directness.

Chelsea unlikely to sell Timo Werner to Liverpool

Real Madrid vs Chelsea FC Quarterfinal Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

The Blues are set to part ways with Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian will re-join Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal and is set to have a medical with the Nerazzurri next week, as per Sky Sports.

Lukaku's departure will leave the Blues short of attacking options. So they are unlikely to entertain offers for Werner, especially from a direct Premier League rival.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



An instant response from Chelsea as Timo Werner's deflected strike spins past Ramsdale. 𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐎 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄!An instant response from Chelsea as Timo Werner's deflected strike spins past Ramsdale. 𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐎 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄! ⏰💥An instant response from Chelsea as Timo Werner's deflected strike spins past Ramsdale. https://t.co/a27YtmXASt

The former Leipzig star showed signs of improvement towards the end of last season. So Tuchel could look to get the best out of his compatriot next season.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far