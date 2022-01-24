Liverpool face competition from Bundesliga duo for 19-year-old attacker - Reports

Liverpool could face competition from a Bundesliga duo if they step up their interest in Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho, according to reports.

The Merseyside-based club is reportedly monitoring 19-year-old attacker Carvalho closely. Jurgen Klopp's side has been tracking the Fulham star for a few months now.

However, Liverpool have not held discussions over a January move for the teenager. The Reds could make a move for Carvalho at the end of the season, but they are likely to face competition for his signature then.

According to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, the Anfield outfit are not the only club tracking Carvalho. The Fulham attacker has also reportedly attracted interest from Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite being only 19, Carvalho has established himself as a regular for the Championship club. The Portugal-born player has scored eight goals, and provided two assists from 18 appearances across all competitions for Fulham.

However, there are serious doubts about the youngster's future at Craven Cottage, as the player now in the final six months of his contract. As things stand, Carvalho is likely to leave Marco Silva's club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Liverpool roped in teenager Harvey Elliott from Fulham in the summer of 2019. The Reds could now raid the Cottagers again by luring Carvalho to Anfield this month or in the summer.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund could also be an attractive option for the youngster. The German giants helped Jadon Sancho rise to prominence before selling him to Manchester United last summer, while they are now repeating the trick with Jude Bellingham. They could also provide another England talent with a platform to shine by signing Carvalho.

Fulham yet to give up hope of keeping Liverpool-target Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho is edging closer to the end of his Fulham contract, and there have been suggestions that he could leave the club either now or in the summer. However, the Cottagers are keen to retain his services.

According to Liverpool Echo, the Championship club has not given up hope of convincing Carvalho to sign a new deal. The player and the club reportedly remain in talks over a new deal.

With several top European clubs interested in signing Carvalho, it remains to be seen if he is persuaded to commit his long-term future to Fulham.

