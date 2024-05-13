Liverpool could face competition from Celtic for 34-year-old star: Reports

Liverpool reportedy face competition from Scottish giants Celtic in the race to sign Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy. The Englishman has been with the Saints since 2016.

McCarthy, 34, has played a bit-part role for the Saints this season, making only seven appearances across competitions, keeping two clean sheets. He had a shutout in the goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion in the semifinal first leg of the Championship playoffs.

However, with his contract expiring this summer. McCarthy has been the subject of interest of the Reds and Newcastle United, as per Daily Mail. The report mentions that Celtic have also entered the fray, with their No. 1 Joe Hart retiring at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Reds are interested in McCarthy, as their current No. 2 Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to seek regular first-team football this summer. The 34-year-old has Premier League experience with four different clubs, which could come in handy.

Amidst interest from a few unnamed Saudi clubs as well, McCarthy will look to guide the Saints into the playoffs final with another commanding performance in the second leg at home to West Brom on Friday (May 17).

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are heading into a summer of change, with their long-time manager Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season after nine campaigns in charge.

Under the affable German, the Reds have won every competition, except the UEFA Europa League. They were in the fray for an unprecedented quadruple this season before their season fizzled out, having won the EFL Cup earlier this year.

Set to finish outside the top-two, the third-placed Reds play their final game of the season at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (May 19). They are currently in action at Aston Villa, leading 2-1 at the break.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez put through his own net in the second minute at Villa Park to give the Reds the lead. Although the UEFA Champions League-chasing Villans drew level through Youri Tielemans 10 minutes later, Cody Gakpo's 23rd-minute striker put Klopp's side back in front heading into the break.