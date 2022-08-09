Liverpool hold long-standing interest in Italian international valued at around £100 million - Reports

Liverpool have a long-standing interest in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, according to Daily Mirror.

Barella, who has four years left in his contract at the San Siro, has been a key player for the Nerazzuri in the last two and a half seasons. After joining Inter in 2019 on loan from Cagliari, he completed a permanent move to the club the next year.

The 25-year-old shot to fame during the 2020-21 season, helping Inter Milan win Serie A. Overall, he has contributed 11 goals and 34 assists from the centre of the park in 134 appearances for them.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Nicolo Barella wants to join Liverpool "at all costs" and Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the Inter midfielder. [CalcioMercatoWeb] Nicolo Barella wants to join Liverpool "at all costs" and Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the Inter midfielder. [CalcioMercatoWeb] https://t.co/f9EoiLXXad

According to the aforementioned report, Barella has been on Liverpool's radar for a while now. The UEFA European Championship-winner is reportedly valued in the region of £75 million to £100 million. Last season, Barella featured in 48 games across competitions, registering three goals and 13 assists.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in the market for a midfielder following an injury crisis. Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury suffered during the 2-2 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage on August 6.

Marcelo Brozovic, who plays alongside Barella in Simone Inzaghi's side, has been linked with a move to Liverpool. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has ruled that out, telling Caught Offside (via Empire of the Kop):

"Still, despite some speculation elsewhere, Marcelo Brozovic is untouchable for Inter Milan. The Croatian midfielder extended his contract a few months ago and will not leave. Klopp and Liverpool will consider a new midfielder if there is an opportunity on the market."

He also added that Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes is a potential transfer target for the Reds, saying:

"I believe that Sporting Lisbon’s Matheus Nunes is a very interesting player who could be a good fit for this team, but we need to see the amount that the club will be prepared to invest."

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Despite interest from Wolves, Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes is holding out for a club such as Liverpool because he wants to play in the Champions League and compete for silverware. [ @cmjornal Despite interest from Wolves, Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes is holding out for a club such as Liverpool because he wants to play in the Champions League and compete for silverware. [@cmjornal] https://t.co/hOl6mJJM9B

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opens up about recent injury crisis

Speaking to the club website, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shared his two cents on Thiago Alcantara's injury. He said:

"I know what will now come up, it's clear. We said we don't need a midfielder because we have enough and we actually have enough. A transfer must make sense now and in the long term."

He continued:

"Nobody could imagine that Curtis gets the thing he gets; it is nothing serious but he is a young boy and it is a kind of stress reaction. Bodies are like this. Naby is only ill and he will now be back definitely next week again. Oxlade happened early and now with Thiago that is, of course, not good and we will see."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav