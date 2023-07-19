Liverpool identify Bayern Munich powerhouse as ideal replacement for exit-linked Jordan Henderson - Reports

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are keen on signing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as a replacement for the exit-linked Jordan Henderson. Henderson reportedly has a massive £700,000 a week offer on the table from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

The Englishman has been a key player for the Reds since joining the club in 2011. He's also the captain of the side, so his potential exit will leave a gaping hole in the Reds' midfield.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly identified Goretzka as a replacement for Henderson. The German was linked with a move to the Merseyside club in 2018. Goretzka said at the time (as per Anfield Watch):

"They were a consideration, of course. They’re a great club, and their development since Klopp came has been amazing.

"We’re all a little proud of him winning the title. But I took a long time making my decision, and I was 100 per cent sure that Bayern was the right move for me.”

Bavarians manager Thomas Tuchel, though, is reportedly planning to partner newly signed Konrad Lamar with Joshua Kimmich in Bayern's midfield next season. Hence, a lack of game time could see Goretzka leave.

Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer. However, James Milner and Naby Keita have left. Henderson, alongside Thiago Alcantara, has also been linked with moves away, so a player like Goretzka could improve the team a lot.

What Alisson Becker said about helping new players settle in at Liverpool?

Since joining Liverpool from AS Roma, Alisson Becker has become one of the top goalkeepers in the game. The Brazilian is one of the more experienced players in the team, too.

Alisson hasmade 231 appearances for the Reds across competitions, keeping 103 clean sheets. The Brazilian recently spoke about the role he has taken to help new arrivals adapt at the club. He told the Reds' media:

"It's not only me but all the players. The mentality of everybody here, the more experienced players that are here longer, we try to help the new players that are coming in for them to be as settled as soon as possible. We are going to need them as soon as possible as soon as the games start.

"It's important to help them, and for me the South American players I can help more, because a little bit language problems. But Alexis (Mac Allister) doesn't have an issue with that, but I want to help in any way I can.'

Liverpool are looking to bounce back from a fifth-placed Premier League finish last season. Players like Mac Allister and Szoboszlai could prove to be an asset for the Merseysiders as they look to better their performance next campaign.