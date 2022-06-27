Liverpool identify Chelsea-linked forward as potential replacement for Mohamed Salah - Reports

According to Sport, Liverpool are interested in Chelsea transfer target Ousmane Dembele as they seek a replacement for Mohamed Salah. With contract negotiations with the Egyptian at a stalemate, the club need an immediate replacement for Salah.

Dembele is believed to have had offers from top European clubs, as his contract negotiations with Barcelona have remained stagnant in recent weeks. The star was billed to leave the Camp Nou in January. However, his resurgent form in the second half of last season saw the Blaugrana enter the negotiation table with his representatives.

According to Sport, though, Barcelona will have to improve their contract offer, with many European heavyweights intent on snapping up Dembele. It seems the Frenchman is interested in continuing his career at the Camp Nou, despite strong offers from elsewhere, but the Blaugrana are unwilling to improve their offer.

Chelsea would afford Dembele the chance to reunite with manager Thomas Tuchel, who managed the winger at Borussia Dortmund. The Stamford Bridge hierarchy is considering signing the France international this summer, and he is on top of their list of attacking targets.

The Blues will now have to contend with Liverpool, who are in the position to offer Dembele a greater chance at trophies, as they're one of the strongest teams in the continent. With Sadio Mane now at Bayern Munich and Mohamed Salah reportedly on sale, Dembele would easily fit into the starting lineup at Anfield.

Will Ousmane Dembele go to Liverpool or Chelsea?

The Reds had a strong campaign last season, beatinf Chelsea in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals to take home a domestic double. They also enjoyed a brilliant continental campaign, losing to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

In the Premier League, they finished only a solitary point behind champions Manchester City. So Dembele would be joining a winning club if he opts to join the Reds.

Meanwhile, Chelsea were not as sublime as their counterparts, also had a decent season, winning the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup. Dembele could flourish once again under Tuchel.

It will be a tough decision to make, but his future is set to be decided before the transfer window closes.

