Liverpool interested in Aston Villa defender: Reports

Injury woes in defence have hurt Liverpool this season, so it is no wonder they are keeping tabs on a talented young defender.

According to The Athletic, the Reds are interested in Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, who won the Under-20 World Cup with England. The Lions are eager to extend the player’s contract to ward off Liverpool, though.

Konsa rose through the ranks at Charlton Athletic before joining Brentford in 2018. He moved to Villa in the summer of 2019, and played a pivotal role in their escape from relegation last campaign.

Ezri Konsa has been an omnipresent figure in the Aston Villa backline this season, helping his club register nine clean sheets and jump to eighth in the league table. So Liverpool, with all their luck with injuries, have set their eyes on the player.

The Reds, who are already without Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez this season, have been forced to play Fabinho and Jordan Henderson out of position.

Liverpool signed Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies last month, but continue to keep a close watch on Konsa. The Aston Villa defender is also being monitored by Tottenham Hotspur, with Jose Mourinho keen to add a defender to his squad in the summer.

Ezri Konsa on radar of England & Portugal for possible call-up. Aston Villa will hope to extend contract. Liverpool + Tottenham among clubs looking at him. Spurs considered in 2019 when Alderweireld release clause was active @TheAthleticUK #AVFC #LFC #THFC https://t.co/KtvXjRBC2f — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 15, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur had briefly considered Konsa in the summer of 2019. He was looked at as a potential replacement for Toby Alderweireld, whose future was in doubt due to his £25m release clause.

While the club dropped their pursuit of Konsa after the Belgian’s future was resolved, it now appears that Tottenham Hotspur could rival Liverpool for the player’s signature again this summer.

Ezri Konsa could be a valuable addition to the Liverpool squad

Ezri Konsa

Liverpool have dropped down to fifth in the Premier League table, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City.

The Reds have lost their last three games in the league, conceding eight goals in the process. As such, their interest in Konsa is justified.

Aston Villa, however, are desperate to hold on to their prized asset, and remain keen to extend the player’s current contract, which expires in the summer of 2023.

❗️NEW: Liverpool and Tottenham are keeping tabs on Aston Villa’s 23-year old centre-back Ezri Konsa as they seek to bolster their defences in the next transfer window. [@David_Ornstein - @TheAthleticUK] pic.twitter.com/gpYjNewH4a — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Konsa could earn a call to England's senior squad ahead of the next round of international games.

The Aston Villa defender is also eligible to play for Angola and DR Congo as well as Portugal.

It is clear that if Liverpool do manage to secure Azri Konsa’s signature, they will have a fabulous and very promising defender in their ranks.