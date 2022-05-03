Liverpool interested in signing 24-year-old midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer. The Austrian has attracted attention from many top clubs across Europe, thanks to his impressive performances for the Bundesliga team this season.

According to Kicker, the Reds could join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the race to for the 24-year-old this summer. The Reds have made their intentions clear to build a squad for the future by signing 22-year-old defender Ibrahima Konta last summer and 25-year-old winger Luis Diaz in January.

The Merseyside club could attempt to sign a young midfielder this summer, as James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are in twilight of their careers.

Konrad Laimer joined Leipzig from Salzburg in the summer of 2017 and became a regular starter. The Austrian has enjoyed a breakout campaign this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 39 appearances across competitions.

The 24-year-old's contract will expire in 2023. Reports suggest Leipzig are unsure whether he'll extend his deal with the club or seek a new challenge. Domenico Tedesco's side could cash in on Laimer this summer rather than risk losing him for free next year.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool are one of a number of sides interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer this summer, whose contract expires in 2023. [ @kicker_bl_li Liverpool are one of a number of sides interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer this summer, whose contract expires in 2023. [@kicker_bl_li] https://t.co/LFXMBx9CV8

Liverpool could view Konrad Laimer as a cheaper alternative to Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

According to Liverpoolecho, the Reds are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

He has enjoyed an incredible campaign with Dortmund this season, scoring six goals and providing 13 assists in 42 appearances across competitions. He's expected to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs shortly. Bellingham became the youngest player to represent England at a major competition when he appeared at Euro 2020 last summer.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Bayern, Dortmund, Liverpool and Tottenham are the clubs interested in signing Konrad Laimer this summer. The Austrian's contract expires in 2023 - an extension remains open. Laimer is currently focused on the prospect of winning the first title of RB Leipzig's history [Kicker] Bayern, Dortmund, Liverpool and Tottenham are the clubs interested in signing Konrad Laimer this summer. The Austrian's contract expires in 2023 - an extension remains open. Laimer is currently focused on the prospect of winning the first title of RB Leipzig's history [Kicker] https://t.co/5y9vL7Zelp

Dortmund are, however, likely to demand a fee in the region of €100 million for the midfielder. The 18-year-old has become one of the hottest properties in world football, thanks to his performances for BvB and England.

Liverpool could switch their focus to Konrad Laimer, who's likely to be available for a bargain fee this summer. The Reds have signed Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate from Leipzig in the past and could follow suit with Laimer.

Edited by Bhargav