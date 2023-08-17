Liverpool interested in signing versatile Premier League midfielder who secured free transfer last summer – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen to sign Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

The Reds are in the hunt for a first-choice defensive midfielder following Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's departures for a combined £52 million earlier this summer. They have also lost the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the middle of the park.

Liverpool were heavily linked with Caicedo before being beaten by Chelsea with a Birish record £115 million bid for the Brighton & Hove Albion player. They are also likely to lose out on Southampton's Lavia, who's close to joining the Blues on a £58 million transfer.

Acording to Foot Mercato, Jurgen Klopp's outfit have identified Kamara as a midfield target in the final two weeks of the summer transfer window. They're keeping tabs on him after deeming Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure's £70 million tag as too high.

Kamara could be a first-team starter ahead of teenager Stefan Bajcetic at Anfield. He could also play in a No. 8 role in case Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones is unavailable.

Since joining Aston Villa on a free transfer from Marseille last summer, Kamara has made 27 appearances across competitions. He was out injured with knee and ankle injuries for quite a while last season.

The Reds, meanwhile, are close to signing VfB Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo this week. They're thought to dish out an initial sum of £16 million for the 30-year-old Japan international, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Gabriel Agbonlahor offers Liverpool PL finish prediction

On talkSPORT, ex-Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor shared his two cents on Liverpool's opening 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea on August 13:

"The problem is they had (Cody) Gakpo as a central midfielder. They needed one more in there.

"They needed Caicedo or Lavia, playing as a sitter, and (Dominik) Szoboszlai and (Alexis) Mac Allister in front. They're bidding for Caicedo and Lavia, and Chelsea have signed them both. They must be so frustrated at Chelsea."

Predicting that the Reds could miss out on the top four again, Agbonlahor continued:

"Looking at Chelsea, I'm starting to think (Manchester) City, Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea are my top four. From that first game, if I'm choosing from their first game performances, I don't see Liverpool or Manchester United in that top four."

The Reds have spent £95 million on two signings (Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai) this summer. They will next be in Premier League action at home to Bournemouth on Saturday (August 19).