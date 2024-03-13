Liverpool leading 3 other Premier League clubs in race for attacker admired by Xabi Alonso: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly the frontrunners in the fray for Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier, who's admired by Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

The 21-year-old has 12 goals and five assists in 26 games in the Bundesliga this season, making heads turn. Contracted with Hoffenheim till 2027, he's being pursued by the Premier League quartet of the Reds, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, as per BILD.

However, the report adds that Beier's reported release clause of €32.5 million essentially rules the latter three sides out of the race. With Reds manager Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season, and Leverkusen boss Alonso touted as a frontrunner to succeed the German, Beier might be headed to Anfield.

The aforementioned report also says that the 21-year-old could be on the cusp of a Germany call-up, with manager Julian Nagelsmann having been in touch with him.

Liverpool only trail Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference, following their 1-1 home draw with defending champions Manchester City at the weekend, with 10 games to go.

Klopp's side - who won the Carabao Cup - are also in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple, having one foot in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals and reaching the FA Cup last-eight.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a superb season, contending for all four trophies they have competed in. Having won one already, they will next be in action in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg at home to Sparta Praha on Thursday (March 14).

The Reds won the first leg 5-1 in the Czech capital a week ago, a deficit they are unlikely to squander at home, where they have won 19 of their 22 games across competitions, drawing the others. Moreover, Klopp's side have won their last eight home games in the Europa League, including three this season.

Following the Sparta clash, the Premier League giants turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they visit arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday (March 17) for a place in the semifinals.