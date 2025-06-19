Liverpool looking to hijack Chelsea's move for 20-year-old star this summer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to steal a march on Lyon forward Malick Fofana, a Chelsea target, this summer. The 20-year-old has been with the Ligue 1 side since January 2024, arriving from Gent.
The Reds are coming off a successful season, with Arne Slot's side winning their first Premier League title in five years, but are bracing for a mass exodus. That includes striker Darwin Nunez - widely linked with Napoli - explaining their need to look for a replacement up front, while Luis Diaz has been pursued by Barcelona.
As per L'Equipe (via National World), the Blues are leading the race for Fofana's services. The youngster is coming off an 11-goal six-assist 2024-25 campaign for Lyon, who finished sixth in Ligue 1 and lost to eventual finalists Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.
Despite being contracted to Lyon till 2028, Fofana could be on the move this summer, considering interest from the two Premier League bigwigs, who will both play in the UEFA Champions League next season.
The Mirror has reported that Liverpool have initiated discussions with Roc Nation, Fofana's representatives, with Nottingham Forest also in the fray. As per L'Equipe, Lyon could let Fofana leave for £43 million, but no agreement has been reached by any club for his services.
Chelsea and Liverpool: 2024-25 Season Recap
Both Chelsea and Liverpool enjoyed successful seasons under new head coaches. As mentioned earlier, the Reds won the Premier League under Arne Slot, who had arrived from Feyenoord in the summer.
Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca - who had come from Championship-winning Leicester Cty - led the Blues to the UEFA Europa Conference League title. That made the Blues the first side to win European club football's three major club competitions, having won the UEFA Champions League twice and the UEFA Europa League as many times.
Both sides didn't win either domestic cup, though, with Slot's Reds falling to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final, with the Magpies also eliminating the Blues (in the fourth round) en route their first title in nearly six decades.