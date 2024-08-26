Liverpool make 'initial approach' to sign 26-year-old Italian forward: Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool have reportedly made an 'initial approach' to snap up Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa. The 26-year-old has been with the Bianconeri since the 2020-21 season.

Initially arriving on loan from Fiorentina for two seasons, Chiesa made a permanent move to the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2022. The Euro 2020 winner has had a decent stint at the club, contributing 32 goals and 23 assists in 131 games across competitions.

With his current deal expiring next summer, Chiesa is being linked to moves elsewhere. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Reds are seemingly interested to bring Chiesa to the Premier League.

As per Barca Blaugranes, Barcelona are also in the fray for Chiesa, who has apparently been told by new Juve boss Thiago Motta that he's not in the club's plans for the season.

Liverpool's entry makes things interesting, as Barca's well-documented financial woes mean that a potential move for Chiesa might not be straightforward. It's pertinent to note that the Reds have been fairly quiet in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Chiesa was most recently in action for Italy at Euro 2024, where the Azzurri's title defence ended in the Round of 16 with a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland, going without a goal contribution in four games. He hasn't made an appearance for Juve this season.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Liverpool have made a bright start to life under new boss Arne Slot, who has replaced the legendary Jurgen Klopp. Under the former Feyenoord tactician, the Reds have won their opening two Premier League games without conceding.

They kickstarted the Slot era with a 2-0 win at newly promoted Ipswich Town in their Premier League opener, with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scoring in the second half.

The Reds then beat Brentford 2-0 at home at the weekend, with Luis Diaz and Salah scoring either side of the break. They next travel to arch-rivals Manchester United on September 1 for their next league outing as they look to win their first Premier League title since 2020.

Liverpool had a decent season in 2023-24 - which turned out to be their last under Klopp. After leading the Premier League, they eventually finished third, behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

They did win the EFL Cup but lost to eventual winners Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final and to eventual winners Atalanta in the last-eight of the UEFA Europa League.

