Liverpool make initial contact with managerial target's entourage over summer move - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Xabi Alonso's entourage as they seek a replacement for their outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp.

The affable German announced his decision to leave at the end of the season, having carved a niche for himself in Anfield folklore. Since taking charge in late 2015, Klopp has overseen impressive growth at the club, transforming them from a side in transition to one of the best in Englaand and Europe.

In his near decade-long stint at Anfield, Klopp has won all titles - including the club's maiden league title in the Premier League era (2000) - except the UEFA Europa League. However, the Klopp era is coming to a close at the end of the season.

That has sent the Reds scurrying for replacements, with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso being a primary target. As per Daily Mail (via Bild), the Reds have made contact with their former player's agent Inaki Ibanez for a potential summer move.

Alonso has done an impressive job at the Bay Arena in less than two years, propelling Leverkusen to eight points clear atop the Bundesliga, having gone unbeaten this season, spanning 33 games across competitions.

The report adds that Leverkusen have also been appraised of the Reds' interest in Alonso. But the Bundesliga leaders are confident of keeping hold of the Spaniard, who has a deal till 2026.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool are in the midst of an impressive season. They won the EFL Cup last week, beating Chelsea 1-0 in extra time, thanks to captain Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute headed winner.

Jurgen Klopp's side are next in action at home to Southampton on Wednesday (February 28) as a place in the FA Cup beckons. In fact, the Premier League leaders are on the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple.

They are a point clear of Manchester City atop the Premier League with 12 games to go and play Sparta Praha away on March 7 in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie.