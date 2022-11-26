Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp linked with surprise switch to Premier League side - Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could leave the Reds for another Premier League club soon. That's according to Football Insider, which claims that the German tactician has become obsessed with the Magpies and could be willing to join them if he leaves Anfield.

Klopp has had a fabulous stint at Liverpool since joining them in the summer of 2015, winning multiple titles, including the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League. However, his position at Anfield at the moment is fragile, leading to speculation that he could be shown the exit door any time soon.

“This club must be even better when I am not here anymore”. Jurgen Klopp on his future: “The plan is still the same. Nothing has changed and if I decide to leave in 2024, it’ll be nothing to do with the quality of the squad. All we do is for the long term”.“This club must be even better when I am not here anymore”. Jurgen Klopp on his future: “The plan is still the same. Nothing has changed and if I decide to leave in 2024, it’ll be nothing to do with the quality of the squad. All we do is for the long term”. 🔴 #LFC“This club must be even better when I am not here anymore”. https://t.co/BBkwZr0cjb

The Reds have endured one of their worst starts to a season in recent years. They're sixth in the Premier League with 22 points from 14 games, recording six wins, four draws and four defeats. Newcastle, meanwhile, have been flying high this term. They're in the top four following some impressive performances.

Newcastle are third in the standings with 30 points from 14 games. They've lost only once this season and are seemingly ready to challenge the Premier League's status quo. Moreover, their newly found financial prowess makes them an attractive proposition to any manager.

Meanwhile, it's still uncertain what future awaits Klopp at Liverpool. The tactician has a contract till the summer of 2026. It remains to be seen if he parts ways with the Premier League giants any time soon.

Jurgen Klopp's take on Newcastle's takeover

The Liverpool manager wasn't comfortable with Newcastle's recent big-money takeover.

Jurgen Klopp is indeed a top manager who is capable of doing wonders with a team like Newcastle. However, there's doubt if the two parties could work together following the tactician's recent comments about the club.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Jurgen Klopp on the Newcastle takeover Jurgen Klopp on the Newcastle takeover 👀 https://t.co/NQiSrpnPcw

Speaking shortly after the Magpies' big-money Saudi takeover, the Liverpool boss claimed that the club was building a Super League-type project.

He said:

“What will it mean for football? A few months ago we had a massive argument – issue – the whole football world, with 12 clubs trying to build a Super League. Rightly so. It didn’t happen, but this is kind of creating a super team if you want. It’s pretty much the same; guaranteed spots in the Champions League in a few years time. Financial fair play nowadays, nobody knows exactly if it still exists or not."

He continued:

“Newcastle fans will love it but for the rest of us it just means there is a new superpower in Newcastle."

For now, Klopp will hope to transform his team's fortunes following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

