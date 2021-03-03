Liverpool midfielder reaches agreement to join Inter Milan - Reports

According to Italian journalists Claudio Raimond and Sandro Sabatini, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reached an agreement to join Serie A outfit Inter Milan.

In a live session on Sports Mediaset, via Inter 1908, both journalists spoke about the future of the Liverpool star. Sabatini claimed that the 30-year-old has made a 'handshake' with Inter Milan regarding a move to the club in the summer.

Claudio Raimond said: “It’s a low-profile and free agents market: Marotta therefore looks to Georginio Wijnaldum."

Sabatini added that Liverpool have reached an agreement with Inter Milan over Georginio Wijnaldum's move to the San Siro in the summer.

“From what I know Inter already have a handshake with Wijnaldum, already from last year. Then they decided to do it on a free transfer,” Sabatini said.

Georginio Wijnaldum could quit Liverpool in the summer

With Georginio Wijnaldum's contract with Liverpool expiring in June, his Anfield future continues to be uncertain.

Contract negotiations between Liverpool and Wijnaldum have reportedly stalled as the 30-year-old, who has been linked with a plethora of clubs, is considering a new challenge.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly keen on reuniting with the former Newcastle man after their time together with the Dutch national team; PSG and AC Milan have also been credited with interest in Liverpool's Dutch midfielder.

The Italian press now claim that while an offer has not been tabled to Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum has reached an agreement with Inter Milan.

Liverpool have recently been linked with a move for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, so the Argentine could be seen as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum should the Dutchman moves out in the summer.

However, Liverpool are expected to keep hold of the in-demand midfielder with an improved contract, as he has proven to be a key man in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Since making a move from Newcastle in 2016, Wijnaldum has been an ever-present for Liverpool, making as many as 40 appearances in each campaign.

He has won the UEFA Champions League, Club World Cup and also Liverpool's first-ever league title in almost three decades during his eventful five-season stint at Anfield.