Liverpool have new No. 1 target for summer after missing out on Jude Bellingham - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly heavily interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in the summer.

Barella, 26, has been a crucial player for Inter over the years. He joined them initially on loan from Cagliari Calcio in 2019 before the move was made permanent the next year.

The Italian midfielder has 181 appearances for the Nerazzurri, scoring 19 goals and providing 43 assists. As per Fichajes.net, the central midfielder is now the No. 1 target for Liverpool in the summer.

The Reds have had an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign and are looking for an overhaul in the summer, especially in midfield. James Milner is set to leave on a free transfer and could be followed by Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Meanwhile, the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been far from their best.

The Merseysiders were heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. However, they dropped out of the race due to a potential big asking price of around £120 million (via Football Insider). They have, hence, made Barella their top target now.

As per the aforementioned report, the Italian could leave Inter Milan in the summer as the club grapple with financial issues. They will demand around €60 million for Barella, whose contract expires in 2026. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Italy international.

Liverpool star not taking struggling Leicester City for granted

Liverpool are set to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Monday (May 15). The Foxes have struggled this season and are in the relegation zone, winning just one of their last 13 games.

However, Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is not taking the clash with the 2015-16 champions for granted, noting the quality of Leicester players:

"Yeah, we know the context of the game; we know the situation we are in, and we know the situation they are in. It’s probably the biggest game of the season for them; it’s now or never; it’s a must-win if we are honest, and we understand that."

He added:

"But it’s not, ‘They’re in the bottom three so they’re not good and fighting for their life,’ it’s, ‘They’ve got real quality, and they show that; it’s just the league position they are in.’ Anyone can beat anyone in this league, so it’s something we are aware of and we know what to expect really."

It's an important game for Liverpool themselves, as they seek a top-four finish. They're fifth, one point behind Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

