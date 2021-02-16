Liverpool News Roundup: Club put Konsa on their radar, Keita returns to full training, and more - 15th February 2021

Liverpool will look for a better display when they face RB Leipzig in the Champions League knockout stage on Tuesday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool news as on 15th February 2021:

Nabi Keita back from injury, but not match fit yet

Liverpool manager Jürgen Kopp has revealed that Naby Keita is no longer injured, but needs to work on his fitness to return to the matchday squad.

Keita suffered an ankle injury in mid-December, and hasn’t featured for the Reds since. Liverpool could do with Keita's creative prowess in their attack, but the player is not yet match-fit.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Leipzig, Klopp said Keita will not travel with the team, and will remain at Kirby to gain more fitness.

“Naby is no longer injured, but he’s not fit yet. He was in training yesterday, but it’s not sufficient yet. We will be away for two days, and he will be in training; it’s better than flying with us," said Klopp.

Liverpool legend feels Mohamed Salah will remain at Anfield

Liverpool legend Ian Rush expects Mohamed Salah to stay at Anfield despite reports linking the Egyptian striker with a move to Spain.

The attacker has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, as he admitted in an interview with the Spanish press that he wouldn’t say no to a move. Salah, however, has not revealed much in this regard in interviews, even hinting that he would like to remain at Liverpool, so it’s not clear what he really wants.

Nevertheless, Ian Rush has said Liverpool’s history and Salah’s connect with the fans mean he could remain in Merseyside:

“I think Liverpool have a broad appeal. Teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid have the history, same as with Liverpool and Manchester United, and for him to be linked with any of those clubs means that he is one hell of a player, but for me, I think Mo Salah will stay at Liverpool. The fans love him, he loves the fans,” Rush said.

Liverpool put Ezri Konsa in their radar

The Reds are likely to continue their search for a centre-back next summer, and have already put Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa in their radar.

The Athletic have claimed that both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing moves for the 23-year old, who has impressed with his consistent displays this season.

Liverpool recently lost out on Dayot Upamecano, who will join Bayern Munich next summer, so they will have to move their attention elsewhere.

The Reds also have the option to make Ozan’s Kabak move permanent, should he do well in the coming months.