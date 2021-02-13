Liverpool News Roundup: Reds still interested in Upamecano, winter signings in contention to play against Leicester, and more - 12th February 2021

After a poor run of results, Liverpool have an important few weeks coming up which could make or break their season. That starts with a clash with Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool news as on 12th February 2021:

Jurgen Klopp says new Liverpool signings could feature against Leicester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the duo of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak might get their opportunity to feature against Leicester City.

The Reds signed the duo on deadline day, but neither has made an appearance for the champions. However, with more than a week’s training behind them now, they are more than ready to make their Liverpool bow.

Klopp has revealed that Davies and Kabak have had more sessions together, and he will make a late decision on whether they will feature on Saturday:

“With the boys, obviously we had now some sessions together where we really could work on this defensive set-up, and that’s very, very important. But we have, as well and on top of that, other players available - Nat Phillips did really well, together with Hendo (and) and Fab. We have to find a solution. and all of them had the chance this week to show in training who is ready. So, I have to make a decision tomorrow, obviously,” Klopp said.

With Fabinho ruled out, Klopp will have the option of either persisting with Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips in defence or handing one of the new signings a debut.

Diego Jota and Naby Keita back in training

Liverpool have missed the duo of Diogo Jota and Naby Keita in recent weeks, but it’s not going to be too long before they are back on the pitch.

While Keita is in the final sessions of his rehabilitation, Jota too has stepped up his rehab, and is back to individual training on the pitch. Keita is pretty close to training with the rest of the players, and his return will be a major boost, as the Champions League is set to resume next week.

Jota has been absent since December last year. The Reds will need his presence in attack to ensure they finish in the top four this season.

Naby Keita in final stages of rehab from hamstring injury, Diogo Jota is “two or three weeks” away says Jurgen Klopp. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 12, 2021

Liverpool still interested in Dayot Upamecano as Manchester United pull out

Dayot Upamecano has been linked heavily with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, as the Bavarians look to replace the departing David Alaba.

Alaba is expected to leave Bayern when his contract expires. But replacing him with Upamecano will not be easym as Bayern Munich are likely to face competition from Liverpool and Chelsea for the services of the Frenchman.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United, who were also interested in the defender, will not pursue the transfer this summer. That will make it a three-way battle between Bayern Munich and the two Premier League teams.

Liverpool are expected to strengthen their defence this summer. But that could change should either one of Ben Davies or Ozan Kabak impresses in the coming months.