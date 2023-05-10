Liverpool offer Thiago Alcantara to European giants as they look to offload him before contract expiry - Reports 

Liverpool have reportedly offered Thiago Alcantara to Atletico Madrid ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Thiago, 32, has failed to establish himself as a regular at the Reds due to a host of injuries. Since arriving from Bayern Munich for £20 million in 2020, he has missed 60 games across competitions.

A right-footed press-resistant operator blessed with vision and passing, the 46-cap Spain international is in the final 14 months of his contract. With the Reds hoping to refresh their midfield, Thiago could be sold to make room.

According to Todofichajes, Liverpool have decided to offer Thiago to Atletico ahead of the summer. The La Liga giants are keen to snap up the Barcelona youth product due to his quality and experience.

Should Thiago secure a permanent switch to Atletico Madrid, he could prove to be an astute signing for them. He would provide elite competition to Koke, Rodrigo de Paul, Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia. Thiago has scored three goals and provided six assists in 97 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are monitoring a host of top midfielders. Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch, Joao Palhinha and Manuel Ugarte have been heavily linked with the Reds recently.

Liverpool urged to shift 24-year-old star to new role

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said that the Reds should shift Trent Alexander-Arnold to midfield after the right-back's brilliant outings in his new role. He said on Sky Sports:

"If Trent Alexander-Arnold plays midfield, he probably saves Liverpool £100 million in the transfer market. One thing we haven't seen a lot from Trent Alexander-Arnold during his career is goals on a regular basis from outside of the box. However, if he keeps playing in midfield, he will get 5-10 goals a season. We've seen it from set pieces."

Alexander-Arnold, 24, has recently found a new lease on life after being introduced to a transitional midfield role by Jurgen Klopp.

He has been featuring as one of the midfield pivots in a 3-2-2-3 formation in their last seven games. The defender has been pivotal to the Reds' recent upturn in form, registering six assists.

However, Klopp is unlikely to shift Alexander-Arnold permanently in a central role, as the latter only assumes the new role in possession. He still starts as a right-back in a 4-3-3 setup but has comparatively fewer defensive responsibilities.

