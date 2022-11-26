Liverpool planning big-money signing in January - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly willing to spend big money in the January transfer window if they identify a right target. As per Football Insider, the Reds are highly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

They need reinforcements in midfield, as the likes of Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been plagued with injuries. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson and James Milner are in the twilight of their career.

So manager Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in a midfielder, with Bellingham being a top target. However, the Reds will have to compete with Manchester City for his services.

The English teenager has played 112 games for Dortmund, registering 19 goals and 21 assists. His recent performances for England have been impressive as well.

#FIFAWorldCup Jude Bellingham's game by numbers vs. Iran:◉ 100% tackle success◉ 100% take-ons completed◉ 97% pass accuracy◎ 95 passes◎ 13 passes into final ⅓◎ 9 x possession won (most)◎ 7 duels won◎ 3 tackles made◎ 2 take-ons◎ 1 goalIncredible. Jude Bellingham's game by numbers vs. Iran:◉ 100% tackle success◉ 100% take-ons completed◉ 97% pass accuracy◎ 95 passes◎ 13 passes into final ⅓◎ 9 x possession won (most)◎ 7 duels won◎ 3 tackles made◎ 2 take-ons◎ 1 goalIncredible.#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/8CI4wsFhJ6

Klopp is also interested in another English midfielder, Declan Rice. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are willing to make a major signing in January despite their ownership uncertainties.

FSG are looking to sell the club, and some of their senior executives, including sporting director Julian Ward, have resigned in recent weeks. Amidst all that, the Reds have registered good assets following their unprecedented quadruple quest last campaign. They have assets of over £160 million, including £31 million in cash, despite spending £85 million on Darwin Nunez in the summer.

Klopp will hope to make an impactful signing in January after their underwhelming start to the season. The Merseysiders are sixth in the Premier League, winning only six of their 14 games.

Cody Gakpo is better suited to Manchester United than Liverpool, says Stan Collymore

Former Reds striker Stan Collymore has said that PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo should join Manchester United or Arsenal instead of Anfield.

As per Caught Offside (via HITC), the Merseysiders are interested in signing the Dutch forward but face competition from the Red Devils. However, Collymore has said that Klopp already has players similar to Gakpo, elaborating:

“I wouldn’t say Liverpool on the basis that Luis Diaz and Fabio Carvalho both come from the left, which is where Cody Gakpo often pops up. Plus, Liverpool also have Darwin Nunez, who operates down the centre. I really like him, but I could see him being a better fit at Man United or Arsenal.”

Gakpo, 23, has been exceptional this season, registering 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 games across competitions for PSV.

Bang. Cody Gakpo has scored the fastest goal of the World Cup so far after only 5 minutes and 4 seconds against Ecuador.Bang. Cody Gakpo has scored the fastest goal of the World Cup so far after only 5 minutes and 4 seconds against Ecuador.Bang. 💥 https://t.co/bJhwveeBED

Gakpo has also been on fire at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, striking twice in as many games for the Netherlands.

