Liverpool prepared to sign Juventus superstar if he leaves for free this summer - Reports

Liverpool could reportedly try to sign Juventus star Paulo Dybala. The Argentine's contract with the Italian giants is set to expire at the end of the season, but he is yet to agree a contract extension with the club.

According to Sportitalia as per Metro, Liverpool could look to sign the 28-year-old on a free transfer next summer if he runs down his contract with Juventus. The Serie A club had begun negotiations with the former Palermo forward over a €10 million-per-year contract. Juventus have, however, postponed talks with Dybala till the end of the ongoing transfer window.

Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in the summer of 2015 in a deal worth €32 million. The Argentina international has gone on to make 276 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 111 goals. He has helped the Bianconeri win five Serie A and four Coppa Italia titles.

Paulo Dybala has made the Serie A Team of the Year on five occasions, and was the league's Most Valuable Player during the 2019-20 season. Dybala, though, fell down the pecking order at Juventus under Andrea Pirlo last season, managing just five goals across competitions in 2020-21. The forward has enjoyed a resurgence this season under the returning Massimiliano Allegri, scoring 11 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been linked with a host of forwards in recent months. The Reds lack cover and competition for Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. So they are keen to add a top quality striker to their ranks this summer.

Dybala has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past. He turned down the opportunity to join Tottenham Hotspur, but could be open to the prospect of a move to the Reds.

Juventus could let Liverpool-target Paulo Dybala leave if Dusan Vlahovic arrives

According to The Guardian, Juventus have reached an agreement with Fiorentina for a move for Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Bianconeri have reportedly offered €75 million plus add-ons to Fiorentina for the 21-year-old.

Vlahovic has quickly become one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe in recent years. The Fiorentina star has scored 20 goals in just 23 appearances in all competitions for the club this season. He is the joint top scorer in the 2021-22 Serie A with Ciro Immobile of Lazio, having netted 17 times.

The arrival of Vlahovic from Florence could mean the Bianconeri might be open to parting ways with Paulo Dybala. That would pave the way for his move to Anfield. The Reds are, however, likely to face stiff competition from Inter Milan.

