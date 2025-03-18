Liverpool ready to bid €30 million for 23-year-old Denmark international also wanted by Aston Villa: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly readying a €30 million bid for Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup, also wanted by Aston Villa and Juventus. As per Juve Live, Arne Slot's side have identified the Denmark international to bolster their midfield ranks.

Ad

Arne Slot's side look destined to win the Premier League title with a healthy 12-point lead atop the table with nine games to go. However, they have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup and also lost 2-1 in the EFL Cup final to Newcastle United at the weekend.

Slot has done an immense job in his debut season at Anfield, having replaced iconic manager Jurgen Klopp. However, their lack of squad depth has been evident off late, resulting in failure in cup competitions and Europe.

Ad

Trending

Midfield is an area Liverpool were reportedly keen to bolster last summer when Slot was appointed. They were close to landing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, but the Spaniard eventually snubbed the Reds.

The Merseyside giants have since being heavily linked with a host of defensive midfielders, with Morten Frendrup being the latest one. The Denmark international has been a key player for Genoa since arriving in 2022.

The former Brondby midfielder is a brilliant tackler and is efficient with the ball at his feet. He led Serie A in both recoveries and successful tackles last season, attracting interest from the likes of Aston Villa and Juventus.

Ad

Genoa will reportedly be ready to accept a €30 million offer for their star midfielder, which would be a bargain for a 23-year-old. A hard-working midfielder like Frendrup could be a solid addition to Liverpool.

Liverpool to reportedly go all-out for Real Madrid's Rodrygo in the summer

Liverpool are reportedly ready to do everything in their powers to land Real Madrid star Rodrygo in the summer. As per El Nacional, the Reds see the Brazil international as the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Ad

Salah has been the Merseyside giants' most consistent attacker since his reported £34.3 million move from Roma in 2017. However, the Reds seem resigned to lose the Egyptian in the summer on a free transfer.

Slot has reportedly set his sights on Rodrygo as the Reds look to replace Salah. Rodrygo has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 41 appearances across competitions this season for Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback