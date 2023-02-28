According to Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool have agreed to pay £3.5 million in the summer to complete the signing of 19-year-old Colombian centre-back Kevin Mantilla.

The player impressed during the recently concluded Under-20 South American Championships.

Liverpool have opened preliminary talks over signing Colombia Under-20s defender Kevin Mantilla, 19, from Independiente Santa Fe.



Mantilla plays for Colombian first-division side Independiente Santa Fe. He has represented Colombia 15 times for their under-20s.

Liverpool have struggled defensively this campaign. The Reds are seventh in the Premier League with 36 points from 23 games and have conceded 28 goals. Virgil van Dijk hasn't been at the peak of his powers.

Injuries to crucial cogs like Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate haven't helped Klopp's side cause either. Adding a young talent like Mantilla could prove to be beneficial for the Reds..

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp not worried about Virgil van Dijk's form

Virgil van Dijk has been a rock at the back for Liverpool since arriving from Southampton in 2018. The towering Dutchman, though, has struggled recently.

Manager Jurgen Klopp recently addressed questions about the talismanic central defender's form and whether the superstar is trying to get back to his best. Klopp said ahead of his team's Premier League showdown against Wolves at Anfield (via the Reds' website):

"It's completely normal. ... players get injured and then come back. And then one game we give them; (even) in his first game (back) probably people say he's not at his best yet. OK, then give them three days more time, and then they should be at their best. How can that work?"

Van Dijk recently returned from an injury and is working on getting his form back. The player is massively important for the Reds, as their fortunes this season depends heavily on Van Dijk.

In his 27 appearances for the Reds this season, Van Dijk has helped keep only nine clean sheets, which is worrying for the Premier League giants.

