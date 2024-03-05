Liverpool receive massive Mohamed Salah injury boost ahead of Manchester City showdown: Reports

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah could return to training, ahead of potentially featuring against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (March 10).

The Reds are atop the pile, with 63 points from 27 games, while Pep Guardiola's City are just a point behind. Both sides are coming off wins in their previous outings, with Jurgen Klopp's side seeing off Nottingham Forest 1-0 away, while City recorded a come-from-behind 3-1 home win over Manchester United.

However, before their marquee top-of-the-table clash, both sides are in European action in midweek. The Reds travel to Sparta Praha on Thursday (March 7) for their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg. Meanwhile, City host FC Copenhagen in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 a day earlier, having won the first leg 3-1 in Denmark.

With both sides in contention for a continental treble, the stakes couldn't be any higher in their weekend clash. As per journalist David Lynch (via The Anfield Talk), Salah is set to return to training this week and could potentially start against City at Anfield on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Both the Reds - who won the EFL Cup - and City are also alive in the FA Cup. While Klopp's side take on Manchester United away in the last-eight on March 16, defending champions City will be at home to Newcastle United on the same day.

How has Liverpool star Mohamed Salah fared against Manchester City in the Premier League?

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has had a stellar career for Liverpool since arriving in the summer of 2017.

The 31-year-old Egyptian has bagged 205 goals in 33 appearances across competitions, including 152 in the Premier League. That includes seven goals and four assists in 13 games in the competition against Manchester City.

His first league strike against Guardiola's side came in January 2018, a second-half stunner in Liverpool's 4-3 win. Salah's latest strike came in April last year in his team's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.