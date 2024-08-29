Liverpool reject offer from Bundesliga giants for midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are set to snub interest from clubs in Italy, England, and Germany in their young midfielder Tyler Morton to keep him at Anfield. They have reportedly rejected a bid from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Sky Sports News, Xabi Alonso’s side were widely reported to have made an offer to sign Morton on loan for the 2024-25 season. The deal included a guarantee of the 21-year-old playing at least 50 percent of the minutes he's available to play.

The Reds, though, shot down that approach and are likely to keep the Englishman to provide cover in defensive midfield. Liverpool had earlier in the window failed to sign Spain midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, and haven't move for an alternative.

Morton's promising midfield prospect Stefan Bajcetic, though, is set to leave the Merseyside club on loan amidst interest from Red Bull Salzburg and Barcelona. The youngster was set to reunite with former Liverpool coach, Pep Ljinders, at the Austrian club. However, Hansi Flick's side have thrown their hat in the ring after their young midfielder Marc Bernal suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Barcelona have reportedly offered to pay Bajcetic's wages in full along with a loan fee of €4 million to prise the youngster to Spain. Considering Bajcetic's impending move, Morton, who was used as a deep-lying midfielder in pre-season, is likely to stay at Anfield.

The youngster, who came through the ranks at Liverpool, spent the last two seasons on loan at Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Hull City. His development hasn't gone unnoticed at Merseyside, with Slot's side deciding to rely on him to provide midfield cover as they aim to compete on multiple fronts.

Liverpool make moves in final days of transfer window

The six-time European winners finally dipped into the transfer market this week after being the only club in Europe's top-five leagues to not make a signing.

Liverpool, on Wednesday (August 28), confirmed the signing of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in a deal worth around £30 million. The 23-year-old will stay at the La Liga club for a year and join the Reds next season.

Arne Slot's side are also on the verge of roping in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa in a cut-price deal (as per Sky Sports). The Italian, who's entering the final year of his contract with the Serie A giants, has reportedly passed his medical ahead of a reported £12.5 million move.

