Liverpool reject offer worth £15m including add-ons for 21-year-old - Reports

Liverpool have rejected an initial offer from Nottingham Forest for right-back Neco Williams, according to journalist Alan Nixon (via HITC). The newly promoted side had made a bid worth £11 million plus another £4 million in add-ons.

Forest are in the market for a new right-back after Djed Spence returned to his parent club Middlesbrough after the 2021-22 season. Spence is now attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool want a much higher initial fee for Williams, as they value the player in the region of £20 million.

Williams spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship outfit Fulham, helping them return to the Premier League. The Welsh international contributed two goals and as many assists in 14 games for the Cottagers in the second tier.

According to earlier reports, both Fulham and Forest were interested in signing Williams from Liverpool. Based on HITC's reports, though, Fulham have now turned their attention to Swiss full-back Kevin Mbabu. That leaves only Forest in the fray for Williams. It remains to be seen if they return with a better offer for the full-back.

Neco Williams needs move away from Liverpool to secure regular first-team football

The 2022-23 season will be massive for Neco Williams. The 21-year-old needs regular first-team football next season to cement his place in Wales' squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Wales have qualified for the quadrennial competition for the first time since 1958

Williams could only get regular first-team action if he moves away from the Reds. That's because he's behind first-choice Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order. The Reds have also signed 18-year-old Scotsman Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen this summer.

Ramsay's arrival has dropped Williams further down the pecking order. However, the Welshman could be a great asset for a team like Forest. Williams has experience playing for a Premier League-winning side and has also featured seven times in the UEFA Champions League.

