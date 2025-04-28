Liverpool rejected chance to sign 24-year-old Manchester United star - Reports

Liverpool reportedly rejected the chance to snap up Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ugarte, 24, has contributed two goals and three assists in 40 games across competitions for the Red Devils this season. One goal and an assist have come in 26 outings in the Premier League, where Rubem Amorim's side are a lowly 14th. The other goal contributions have come in eight games in the UEFA Europa League, where the Red Devils face Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals.

As reported by TEAMTALK, Ugarte might have been a part of Arne Slot's side, who were offered the midfielder after failing to land their primary target Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad. However, the Reds didn't show any interest, and Ugarte eventually went to United in a reported deal worth £50.5 million.

Slot's side celebrated their second Premier League title on Sunday (April 27) after thumping Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at home. That ended Manchester City's four-year stranglehold on the league title, with the Reds' previous triumph coming in the COVID-19-affected 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, Ugarte and United are on course for their worst-ever finish in the Premier League era following a hugely underwhelming campaign, winning only 10 of 34 games. They are riding a five-game winless run in the competition, losing three.

What's next for Manchester United and Liverpool?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot couldn't have had more contrasting fortunes in their debut seasons in charge of Manchester United and Liverpool, respectively. While the Reds won the Premier League with four games to spare, Amorim's side are set for a bottom-half finish.

Although the Reds faltered in Europe, falling to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, United are into the last-four of the UEFA Europa League after outlasting Lyon 7-6 on aggregate in the last-eight.

They returned to action in the Premier League, where they lost 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers before drawing 1-1 at Bournemouth on Sunday. They next take on Athletic Bilbao away in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday (May 1).

Meanwhile, Liverpool travel to Chelsea in the league on Sunday (May 4), having been knocked out of Europe and both domestic competitions.

